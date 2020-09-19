COVID-19 Data Review Panel Examines States Data 9-19-2020

The COVID-19 Data Review Panel, responsible for verifying the data utilized in the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) School Alert System Map, today reviewed data from a public health perspective to determine the accuracy and reliability of the data to ensure they are a true indication of what’s occurring among counties across West Virginia.

As a result of today’s review, the panel has taken the following actions on the WVDE School Alert System Map:

Cabell County: Moved from gold to green as the percent positivity is less than 3%.

Lincoln County: Moved from gold to yellow since there were less than 20 aggregate cases over 14 days. Lincoln County was assessed with a 14-day average rather than a 7-day average due to the number of cases being below 20.

Pocahontas County: Moved from gold to green due to the exclusion of linked and contained cases who are now recovered.

The data contributing toward the WVDE School Alert System Map is based on data from the DHHR’s County Alert Map as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020. This cut off time is used to give time to verify the accuracy and completeness of all data to be utilized in the WVDE School Alert System Map.

To review the WVDE School Alert System Map, visit https://wvde.us/reentrymetrics . For more information, please visit https://wvde.us/wv-department-of-education-releases-sept-19-2020-school-alert-system-map-update .