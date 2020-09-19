Announcing Killer Mike as Keynote Speaker at UNCF/Koch Scholars Program Virtual Summit

7th Annual event focuses on how entrepreneurship, economics and innovation contributes to well-being for individuals, communities and society.

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, DC, Sept. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is pleased to announce that activist and Grammy-winning rapper, Killer Mike will serve as keynote speaker for the virtual 2020 UNCF/Koch Scholars Program, to be held this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 19-20, 2020.

Initiated in 2014 as a result of a $25 million grant from Koch Industries and the Charles Koch Foundation, the UNCF/Koch Scholars Program offers scholarships, mentorship, networking opportunities and academic and professional support to undergraduate African American students.

Killer Mike debuted on the mainstream hip-hop scene in 2001 on the OutKast hit, “The Whole World” and most recently delivered an emotional speech to Atlanta protestors following the uproar from the unjustified murders of Black people at the hands of law enforcement. As keynote for the 2020 UNCF/Koch Scholars Program, Killer Mike will speak live to a group of nearly 300 scholars during a session titled, Hustlenomics: The Neighborhood Was My Greatest Teacher and will answer questions from the audience following the speech.

Other event speakers include:

Dr. Lynne Richardson, author, entertainment executive and celebrity financial coach

Ash Cash, founder & CEO of MindRight Money Management ®

Gerard Robinson, former Secretary of Education in Virginia and Florida Education Commissioner

Rahiel Tesfamariam, founder and publisher of Urban Cusp

Dr. Michael L. Lomax, UNCF President and CEO

“We are very excited to welcome Killer Mike as our keynote speaker for the 2020 UNCF/Koch Scholars Virtual Summit,” says Dr. Michael Lomax, UNCF President and CEO. “I’m sure he will set an invaluable tone to motivate our scholars to reach beyond what they think is impossible, continue to strive for greatness and leave us all with renewed energy to better our communities. I’d also like to thank the Koch Industries and the Charles Koch Foundation for their continued commitment to the higher education attainment and achievements of African American scholars.”

