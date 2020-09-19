Coronavirus - Malawi: UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 27

Blantyre District Health Office supported to train 760 Health Surveillance Assistants in contact tracing and Lilongwe District Health Office supported to provide surveillance and rapid response team activities

10 passengers plan to use the final WFP Aviation COVID-19 humanitarian flights in and out of Malawi

153 health facilities were given reporting forms to track use of COVID-19 supplies thereby increasing accountability

2,568 Malawian returnees from South Africa, including 294 children, were supported with various items in the two holding centres in Machinga and Domasi

120 police officers were trained on guidelines for protecting vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 pandemic

Mobile courts strengthened in 6 districts on women’s access to justice for SGBV

2.62 million people will require humanitarian assistance during the next lean season