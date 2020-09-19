Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Malawi: UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 27

  • Blantyre District Health Office supported to train 760 Health Surveillance Assistants in contact tracing and Lilongwe District Health Office supported to provide surveillance and rapid response team activities

  • 10 passengers plan to use the final WFP Aviation COVID-19 humanitarian flights in and out of Malawi

  • 153 health facilities were given reporting forms to track use of COVID-19 supplies thereby increasing accountability

  • 2,568 Malawian returnees from South Africa, including 294 children, were supported with various items in the two holding centres in Machinga and Domasi

  • 120 police officers were trained on guidelines for protecting vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Mobile courts strengthened in 6 districts on women’s access to justice for SGBV

  • 2.62 million people will require humanitarian assistance during the next lean season

  • Development of a comprehensive COVID-19 awareness programme for farming communities

