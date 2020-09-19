Ahead of National Puppy Mill Awareness Day, Governor Newsom Signs Legislation Protecting Animal Welfare

Published: Sep 18, 2020

Governor signs legislation to prohibit the retail sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in California, require shelters to microchip all reclaimed or adopted cats and dogs

Governor also signs an additional 25 bills

SACRAMENTO – Ahead of National Puppy Mill Awareness Day tomorrow, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed two bills to protect animal welfare in California. AB 2152 by Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) officially ends the retail sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in California by closing a loophole in current law, while still allowing pet stores to partner with shelters and rescue organizations to showcase animals for adoption. The legislation builds on California’s landmark law enacted in 2017 banning the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores, unless supplied by shelters or rescue organizations.

The Governor also signed SB 573 by Senator Ling Ling Chang (R-Diamond Bar) requiring shelters and animal control agencies to microchip all dogs and cats with current information before releasing them to adoptive owners or an owner seeking to reclaim them.

“In California, we are putting an end to the cruel puppy mill industry for good,” said Governor Newsom. “I am proud to sign this legislation to advance California’s nation-leading animal welfare protections and help more pets join loving families.”

The 2020-21 State Budget allocates up to $5 million one-time General Fund for a University of California, Davis grant program to give the state’s animal shelters the training and resources they need to work toward the state’s no-kill goal.

The Governor also announced today that he has signed the following bills:

AB 992 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – Open meetings: local agencies: social media.

AB 1276 by Assemblymember Rob Bonta (D-Alameda) – Local redistricting.

AB 1286 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – Shared mobility devices: agreements.

AB 1869 by the Committee on Budget – Criminal fees.

AB 1872 by the Committee on Budget – Cannabis.

AB 1885 by the Committee on Budget – Debtor exemptions: homestead exemption.

AB 2037 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) – Health facilities: notices.

AB 2193 by the Committee on Veterans Affairs – Military: State Guard.

AB 2213 by Assemblymember Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Office of Emergency Services: planning guidance: telecommunications.

AB 2247 by Assemblymember Autumn Burke (D-Inglewood) – Personal income taxes: dependent exemption credit: identifying information.

AB 2285 by the Committee on Transportation – Transportation.

AB 2520 by Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco) – Access to medical records.

AB 2660 by Assemblymember Autumn Burke (D-Inglewood) – Income taxes: administration: nonresident aliens: identifying numbers: group filing.

AB 2821 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-North Hollywood) – Richard Paul Hemann Parkinson’s Disease Program.

AB 2944 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Foster care.

AB 3336 by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) – Third-party food delivery platforms: food safety.

AB 3370 by the Committee on Elections and Redistricting – Elections omnibus bill.

SB 158 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – County of Los Angeles Citizens Redistricting Commission: membership.

SB 739 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Calabasas) – Elections: vote by mail ballots and false or misleading information.

SB 820 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Education finance.

SB 970 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Primary election date.

SB 1146 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Civil procedure: electronic filing, trial delays, and remote depositions.

SB 1237 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Nurse-midwives: scope of practice.

SB 1291 by the Committee on Transportation – Federal Statewide Transportation Improvement Program: submissions.

SB 1409 by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – Franchise Tax Board: California earned income tax credit: report.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov

###