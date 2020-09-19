09/18/20-HAWAI‘I ISLAND STATE PARKS BEACH CLOSURES CONTINUE IN COLLABORATION WITH COUNTY BEACH CLOSURES

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES News Release

For Immediate News Release: September 18, 2020

HAWAI‘I ISLAND STATE PARKS BEACH CLOSURES CONTINUE IN COLLABORATION WITH COUNTY BEACH CLOSURES

(Honolulu) – To mirror the County of Hawaiʻiʻs latest Emergency Order closing all county beach parks, the DLNR Division of State Parks is also continuing the closures of all Big Island coastal and beach park areas that has been effective since Friday, September 4 continuing through September 30. This effort is aimed at preventing large unauthorized gatherings and suppressing the increasing spread of COVID-19. At all affected parks, gates will remain locked and parking lots will be closed.

Lapakahi State Historical Park

Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area

Kekaha Kai State Park

Kiholo State Park Reserve

Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park (Land areas closed, bay waters open for boating and ocean recreation under COVID restrictions)

MacKenzie State Recreation Area

Transiting through the closed parks to access allowable ocean activities is permitted.

In addition to state and county beach closures the waterways above the J7 (Wailuku River, Hookelekele Stream, Lauiole Falls, Pukamaui Falls and Kauwehu Falls) are collectively known as “Narnia”, and are part of the Hilo Restricted Watershed Section of the Hilo Forest Reserve.

Access is restricted and requires a permit for entry (HAR 13-105-4). The DLNR Division of Forestry & Wildlife (DOFAW) is not issuing any permits for access to that area currently. Hunters are allowed to access Hilo Restricted Watershed with a valid hunting license for the purpose of hunting on weekends and holidays only. A major access point is through the J-7 ranch, (currently unencumbered land TMK: (3) 2-5-009:004) and this area is closed to the public until further notice.

All other uses are prohibited at this time and the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) and Hawai‘i County Police will be enforcing all State laws and rules.

