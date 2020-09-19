Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 702 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,020 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Governor Phil Scott on the Passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“I am saddened to learn of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I send my heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.

“History will remember, and our children should learn about, Justice Ginsburg. She was a tireless advocate for justice and equality, and an example for future generations. There is no doubt she will be missed on the court, and in our national dialogue.

“I know her death will leave many Americans concerned about the appointment of her successor. While it is important to take the time to mourn her passing, we must also follow precedent, as well as her dying wishes, and delay the appointment process until after Inauguration Day.”

You just read:

Statement from Governor Phil Scott on the Passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.