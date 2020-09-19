Statement from Governor Phil Scott on the Passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“I am saddened to learn of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I send my heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.

“History will remember, and our children should learn about, Justice Ginsburg. She was a tireless advocate for justice and equality, and an example for future generations. There is no doubt she will be missed on the court, and in our national dialogue.

“I know her death will leave many Americans concerned about the appointment of her successor. While it is important to take the time to mourn her passing, we must also follow precedent, as well as her dying wishes, and delay the appointment process until after Inauguration Day.”