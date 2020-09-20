Scott Cooper Miami Project Awards Scholarship to Texas A&M University Student

Angelina Gonzalez, Scholarship Winner Racial Injustice In Present Day America Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship

The Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship is unique in the sense that it requires students to write essays that are thought-provoking and controversial.

MIAMI, FL, USA, September 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Scott Cooper Miami Project is pleased to announce that Angelina Gonazalez of College Station, Texas is the latest winner of the Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship Angelina is attending Texas A&M University in Fall 2020. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies (Grades 4-8 Mathematics/Science Certification Concentration). This will prepare Angelina to pursue a career as a science and mathematics educator.Angelina's essay is titled, "The Racial Injustice In Present Day America" and can be read on the Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship website."I am honored to be a recipient of the Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship Award, said Angelina Gonzalez. "This award will not only help me further my education at Texas A&M University, but it has also changed my perspective on how I can make an impact in the world with my voice. Getting this scholarship has made me excited for this fall semester by not having to worry as much about how I am going to afford my dream university. This award taught me that your voice matters and to not give up on your dreams. Thank you again to the Scott Cooper Miami Project for this amazing opportunity."The scholarship application required each student to submit an essay on one of three topics:(1) Do you support the Black Lives Matter movement and why?(2) Do you agree with the NBA’s decision to restart the basketball season on July 30th?(3) How did Fortnite gain 350 million users in such a short period of time?“We are pleased that our scholarship applications continue to grow each month," said Scott Cooper, "There were many wonderful, well-written, and passionate essays on racial injustice. The first sentence of Angelina's essay really got my attention. As always, It was a difficult choice but there can only be one winner.”The Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship is unique in the sense that it requires students to write essays that are thought-provoking and controversial. The scholarship committee is looking to award creative thinkers. It does not base its awards on GPA or the student’s prior academic achievements.Applicants to the Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship are required to be entering or enrolled in a post-secondary program including Business, Business Management, Marketing, Communications, Journalism, Healthcare, Education, or Fitness.LATEST SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITYThe Scott Cooper Florida based Miami Scholarship just announced its newest scholarship opportunity. Students are required to submit an essay on one of three topics.(1) If you could meet with any person (living or dead) for an hour, who would it be?(2) What is your favorite Netflix series and why?(3) What is your biggest failure and what have you learned from it?Applications are due by October 31, 2020, and the winner will be announced on November 15, 2020.ABOUT THE SCOTT COOPER MIAMI SCHOLARSHIPThe Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship is an arm of the Scott Cooper Miami Project. It is a private research organization that provides an investigative reporting platform. It proposes solutions to public policy challenges and focuses on “forgotten communities” throughout the world with the goal of making them safer and more secure, healthier, and more prosperous. By creating awareness through various digital marketing platforms, Scott Cooper Miami partners with small organizations, to give them a voice and fight for those that have been unable to deliver their messageThe Scott Cooper Miami Project is nonprofit and nonpartisan and committed to the public interest. The organization was originally based in Miami, Florida but has since relocated to Istanbul, Turkey.

