September 18, 2020 - Statement of Attorney General Mark R. Herring

~ On the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ~

RICHMOND (September 18, 2020) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring released the below statement following the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

"Today, our country lost one of its true leaders. Rest in Peace, Justice Ginsburg. Her courage, moral clarity, and incisive analysis will be so badly missed. She paved the way for so many in this country and she has inspired generations of women to follow their dreams and make a true difference in the world. She transformed our legal system and worked tirelessly to overturn discriminatory statutes, making our country a more fair, equal, and just place. Her legacy and spirit will live on in every American whose life she impacted and she leaves a massive hole that can never be filled.

"I'm thankful for her incredible, trailblazing career and I know I join millions of Americans in wishing peace and comfort to her family during this terribly sad time. She truly made this world a better place."