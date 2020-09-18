Trees are focus of MDC online kids' program on Sept. 24

JOPLIN, Mo. – It’s hard to imagine what Missouri would be like without trees. The many benefits trees provide humans and wildlife make them an essential part of our landscape.

Children can learn more about how trees help humans and animals in the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Terrific Trees,” a free virtual event from 10:30-11 a.m. on Sept. 24. This online program is part of MDC’s “Little Acorns” series of programs and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard will discuss how trees provide food and shelter for wildlife and help humans, too. This program which is designed for ages 3-6, but is open to all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174305

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.