Workers Compensation and personal Injury: Local Pennsylvania Firm celebrates 25 years helping injured workers'

Ken Saffren Attorney

For Over 2 Decades This Local Pennsylvania Philadelphia Area Workers’ Compensation Law Firm has helped Injured workers get the benefits they are entitled to.

We are so excited to be celebrating the law firms 25th year of helping people through the complicated legal maze.” — Kenneth Saffren, ESQ

JENKINTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- +++

Saffren & Weinberg, a full-service law firm located in Jenkintown, PA, celebrates 25 years of helping people.

Ken Saffren founded the firm in 1995 after seeing first-hand the lack of and need for quality workers' compensation and personal injury attorneys. Many people require more help other than their basic medical needs. Most need dedicated advocates to fight for the injured worker. Saffren knew he could provide a solution and joined forces with Marc Weinberg, who incorporated Saffren & Weinberg on September 1, 1995.

Saffren & Weinberg is a Jenkintown, PA, law firm with experienced, dedicated personal injury lawyers who know how to get justice for their clients, many of which have suffered injury at the hands of hospitals, insurance companies, and doctors.

The firm has been featured by local and national media companies and news organizations. Clients and other law firms have recognized Saffren & Weinberg's award winning commitment to helping others.

"The people's voice" attorneys have won hundreds of thousands of cases, totaling millions of dollars in rewards for their clients.

Besides Workers Compensation cases, the firm has won many other personal injury cases, including a recent settlement of over $2.9 million that involved a little girl whose leg was amputated in a school bus accident. Another recent settlement of $2.5 million involving a complicated mold exposure case and bad faith insurance claim.

When the attorneys at Saffren & Weinberg are not advocating and protecting the rights of the injured, they are giving back to the community.

Mr. Saffren gives his time and resources to the Marjorie B Cohen Foundation, supporting genetics and cancer research. Mr. Weinberg serves as the president for The International 22q11.2 Foundation Inc., an organization that helps raise funds to research a disorder caused by a small missing piece of the 22nd chromosome.

Saffren & Weinberg provides a wide range of legal assistance including, but not limited to, Personal Injury, Workers' Compensation, Social Security Disability, Medical Malpractice, Property Damage, Products Liability, and Wrongful Death.

"We are excited to be celebrating the law firm's 25th year of helping people through the legal maze, says Kenneth Saffren. For us, this is more than a job; it's our passion. Saffren & Weinberg have helped do what's right for those who have been injured for over two decades."

This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC: a full-service digital marketing, public relations, advertising and content marketing firm located in Philadelphia, PA