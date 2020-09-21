The Best Roofing Company in the Brazos Valley? Schulte Roofing

Best of the Brazos Award for Best Roofing Company Schulte Roofing Service Truck Aaron Crawford, Commercial Division Project Manager

For the 11th year, Schulte Roofing has won Best of Brazos Valley, another milestone in its rise from a family roofing company to an industry leader.

We want to take a moment to say 'Thank You' to our customers, coworkers, friends, and family for your support.” — Kandis Martinez

COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schulte Roofing is excited and humbled to announce that the family-owned College Station roofing company has won the Best of Brazos Valley award for its 11th time. They are the only roofing company that can boast winning the award this many times. Schulte Roofing is also the proud Winners of the Readers' Choice Award for 2020, as well as getting featured in Rich Noonan's Best of the Best."We're excited to announce officially being voted as the best roofing company in the Brazos Valley for 2020," said Josh Schulte, President of Schulte Roofing, after hearing about the win.With locations in Bryan, College Station, Navasota, and The Woodlands, Schulte Roofing has been providing exceptional craftsmanship and customer service to commercial buildings and residential homes since 1994. While the last 26 years have brought Schulte Roofing a range of awards for its work and community involvement, the team has continuously stuck to their homegrown roots and remains humble about this latest Best of Brazos Valley win."We want to take a moment to say 'Thank You' to our customers, coworkers, friends, and family for your support," said Corporate Secretary and Treasurer Kandis Martinez in a heartfelt video posted on the company's Facebook page.Through old-fashioned work, integrity, and a truly Texas sense of hospitality, Schulte Roofing endlessly strives to provide the best quality possible in everything they do. Their BulletProof Roof Guarantee® ensures customer satisfaction unlike any other roofing company in the area, and their jingle's adoption into the student tradition at Texas A&M's Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park reflects the neighborly attitude that has turned Schulte Roofing into a positive community influence.But despite all this, Schulte Roofing knows that their success comes from their customers, their employees, and the larger community, and the entire team wants to simply extend their thanks to everyone who voted and express their gratitude over the Best of Brazos Valley award.About Schulte RoofingSchulte Roofing, Home of the BulletProof Roof Guaranteelaunched in 1994 with a simple “commitment to excellence” that has been the College Station roofing company’s guiding principle for 25 years. In that time, the brand has grown from a small, family-owned business to an award-winning, Texas-wide operation named among the nation’s top 100 roofing companies by Roofing Contractor magazine.Schulte Roofing is a member of the National Roofing Contractors Association, the Better Business Bureau, BCS Home Builders Association and the BCS Apartment Association, and their credentials include a BBB Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics, GAF Master Select Contractor, GAF Master Elite Contractor, Berridge Licensed Contractor, CertainTeed Silver Star Contractors™, CertainTeed Select Shingle Roofers™, Firestone, Carlisle and Versico authorized installers.

Thank You Message from Josh Schulte and Kandis Martinez