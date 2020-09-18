Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
USDA Expands Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

Producers can apply for CFAP 2 September 21 through December 11, 2020

USDA is implementing Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 for agricultural producers who continue to face market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19. 

CFAP 2 will provide producers with financial assistance that gives them the ability to absorb some of the increased marketing costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

CFAP 2 follows the first round of CFAP, which had an application period of May 26 through September 11. The applciation period for CFAP 2 begins September 21, 2020. You can learn more about USDA’s initial Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and eligible commodities by visiting farmers.gov/cfap1.

