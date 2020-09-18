ASA Insurance Shared Insurance Tips for Dealing with Windstorm Damage
ASA Insurance has shared important information for homeowners dealing with windstorm damage.SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the category 3 hurricane winds Salt Lake City experienced this past week, ASA Insurance has shared important information for homeowners dealing with windstorm damage.
With winds reaching more than 112 miles per hour in many parts of Salt Lake City, several areas of the city have experienced significant damage from this weather event. From uprooted trees to overturned vehicles and much more, homes and businesses along the Wasatch Front are left dealing with the aftermath of the windstorm. As of this publish date, many homes and businesses are still without power.
ASA Insurance is a leading provider of car and home insurance in Salt Lake City, and they have shared helpful tips for those dealing with windstorm damage. First, they encourage Utahns to make sure their safety is their first priority. Do not re-enter damaged buildings if you’re unsure of what you’ll face inside, and do not attempt massive repairs or relocations without the right help.
Next, homeowners should do what they can to mitigate any further damage to their property. For example, if a window has been broken, placing a cover over top to prevent more debris or water from getting into your home is advised.
For insurance purposes, they remind homeowners of the importance of taking videos or pictures of the damage to their homes or vehicles prior to starting clean-up or repairs. They also share how important it is to keep any and all receipts for repairs and replacements. At the same time, homeowners should only use licensed and insured contractors for any repairs and requesting a certificate of insurance from the contractor for confirmation. To verify a contractor’s status, homeowners can contact the Utah Department of Occupational and Professional Licensing (DOPL).
Before making a claim, homeowners should check their deductible. For minor damage, it might not be worth making a claim if the damages are near the deductible amount. If you do move forward with filing a claim, the insurer must investigate your claim within 30 days. Next, you will likely hear from your insurance company within 15 days, and you should receive a response within 15 days of your request.
This general information is a helpful place for Salt Lake City homeowners to start, but ASA Insurance reminds you how important it is to check with your provider to learn more about your specific coverage. Homeowners can also learn more by visiting the Utah Insurance Department website. ASA Insurance can be contacted at 801-486-7463 for further information.
