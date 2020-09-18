Neurosurgeon Jeffrey D. Gross MD Celebrates Being staff Neurosurgeon at Hoag Hospital, Newport Beach for Over 20 Years

Hoag Hospital, one of the key places he cares for patients, was recently ranked #27 in the country in Neurology, a testament to the hospital’s professionalism.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s no secret that when a person is experiencing spine or brain health challenges that require the care of a Neurological Surgeon, choosing a doctor to trust can be a very big decision. For those in the Newport Beach, California area and in Orange County and greater Los Angeles and San Diego areas, fortunately, finding an experienced and well-respected option doesn’t have to be difficult. Spine Fellowship trained, acclaimed Neurological Surgeon Jeffrey D. Gross recently celebrated being on the medical staff at Hoag Hospital for over two decades. In addition to this accomplishment, Dr. Gross also pointed out that Hoag Hospital was recently named the #27 ranked Neurological Surgery choice in all of the United States by the professional team at Health.USNews.com.“I am very happy to have worked with my neurosurgical colleagues and our amazing support staff Hoag Hospital team for over 20 years now,” commented Dr. Gross. “And I’ll continue to happily serve patients of our community with the latest and best services possible with care and compassion. Congratulations to all of my neurosurgical colleagues for contributing to excellent patient care at Hoag which enabled us to earn this well-deserved national hospital ranking!” Dr. Jeffrey Gross is proud to be the first spine fellowship-trained neurosurgeon to join the Hoag Hospital neurosurgery department staff, bringing the essentials of his spinal biomechanical training to this top-ranked hospital for over two decades. During this time, he has worked to blaze the way for patients to receive top-notch and cutting edge conservative treatment for spinal problems at this nationally-ranked hospital in Newport Beach.For more information about Dr. Gross’s practice be sure to visit https://ifixspines.com