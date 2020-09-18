"Now with Natalie" season 2 offers hope-filled, inspiring television featuring unfiltered conversations about the way culture often dictates one's worth.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hit Series, ' Now With Natalie ' By Hillsong Channel Launches A New Season On YouTube, September 19.An inside look into the lives of key cultural influencers, exploring ideas of secrecy, shame and vulnerability.Hillsong Channel announces the coming premier of "Now with Natalie, Season 2" featuring host and co-executive producer Natalie Manuel Lee. In this all new 10-episode season, "Now with Natalie" continues to offer hope-filled, entertaining and inspiring television featuring unfiltered conversations about the way culture often tries to dictate one’s worth, path and identity.Host Natalie Manuel Lee speaks with people at the top of their industry, from the realms of music, radio, politics, television and philosophy to find out how they navigate shame and translate their hardships into opportunities to refine themselves instead of define themselves.With an all new guest line-up, we will hear personal and raw life stories from radio host Charlamagne tha God, actress Yvonne Orji, political activist Angela Rye, YouTubers Kristin & Danny Adams, model Jordyn Woods, media personality Van Lathan, Dr. A.R. Bernard, along with music artists Lecrae, Brian "Head" Welch, and LeToya Luckett. Natalie's interviews examine the shared human experience of purpose, pain and confronting the past through authentic storytelling.Premiering free on YouTube, Saturday, September 19th, for 10 weeks and broadcasting globally on Hillsong Channel every Sunday. Weekly episodes will be available earlier only for Hillsong Channel Now subscribers.Follow Now with Natalie on Instagram @HillsongChannel.ABOUT HILLSONG CHANNELHillsong Channel broadcasts 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and is available to over 66 million homes in the U.S. and another 164 million households around the globe. Viewers from 183 countries watch Hillsong Channel.