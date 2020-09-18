Title Junction Offers New Utility Connect Service For Clients
Title Junction offers free moving concierge service for clients.FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Title Junction is pleased to announce that they are now offering a free moving concierge service to clients who close with them. Clients can either call Utility Connect or fill out an online form, and the service will take care of switching all of the client’s home services to their new address.
Services Utility Connect will assist with include:
- Electricity
- Internet
- Insurance
- Home Phone/Cell
- Cable/Satellite
- Home Security
- Mail Forwarding
- City Gas & Water
- Movers/Storage
In addition to assigning a personal Movologist to provide support to clients throughout their moving journey, Utility Connect offers resources such as moving checklists and community resources, and offers assistance shopping for new services to fit different lifestyles.
“We’re so excited to offer Utility Connect to our clients,” says owner Jennifer Ferri. “It’s such an awesome service, and it really helps save our clients time and makes things a lot less stressful during their move.”
A leading provider of title and closing services in Florida, Title Junction strives to offer their clients the best service, whether it’s taking them from contract to closing table or giving them access to tools to make moving into a new home easier.
Title Junction is a full service real estate title company serving the area of Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and the entire state of Florida since 2005. The company handles a number of real estate title services for both commercial and residential properties. Employees of Title Junction can also act as a witness in courtesy closings as well as an escrow agent and a notary public.
