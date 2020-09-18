Creative Performances and Dixon Place Presents 'Dancing ART!' On September 25th on DP TV
‘Dancing ART!’ project fuses the worlds of dance and visual arts and presents a multimedia and multi-disciplinary performance.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dixon Place and Creative Performances are proud to present an innovative multimedia and multi-disciplinary online dance show of collaboration between choreographers and visual artists!
When: Virtual Premiere via DP TV Zoom - Friday, September 25th, 7:30 p.m. EDT.
What: ‘Dancing ART!’ tells the inspiration/story behind a visual art, through dance choreography. Choreographers collaborate with visual artists to create new dance vignettes, adding the visuals of the artworks while expressing their themes within their dance movements.
Where: Virtual show at Dixon Place DP TV (zoom). Followed by Q&A.
Dixon Place Theater is located at 161A, Chrystie Street, New York, NY 10002.
Event Page: http://dixonplace.org/performances/dancing-art-9-25-20/
Media: Sangeeta Yesley
Tel: 212-518-8508
Email: creativeperformances.nyc@gmail.com
Collaborating Artists:
Fine Artist - Christine Liu, Website: https://www.dittofunky.com/
Fine Artist - Shireen Soliman, Website: https://linktr.ee/shireens.nyc
Choreographer: Kyla Piscopink, Website: http://www.dancekeywest.org/
Choreographers: Vanessa Long and Zoë Reed Helm, Website: https://www.vanessalongdancecompany.com/
Creative Performances’ mission is to provide an opportunity for dancers of all genres to help them showcase their work in New York City. In addition, Creative Performances seeks to create further appreciation by developing projects to explore relationships between dance and other art forms. All projects of Creative Performances are fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas. Your donations are tax deductible.
Dixon Place is an incubator for artists since 1986 and a non-profit organization committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, literature, performance and visual arts at all stages of development. Dixon Place is the only non-profit theater of its size to own and operate a full service cocktail lounge where all profits support its invaluable mission.
DP TV is free to watch, and participating artists are compensated. Donations help Dixon Place support the community during this challenging time and ensure that DP emerges from this crisis and is able to continue bringing together visionary artists and adventurous audiences.
