Former Loomis Employee Files Class and Collective Action to Recover Unpaid Overtime

Loomis accused of denying overtime pay to a former Armed Service Technician in violation of federal law

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 11, 2020, a former employee (“Plaintiff”) of Loomis Armored US, LLC (“Loomis” and/or "Defendant") filed a class and collective action lawsuit against his former employer in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland (Case No.:1:20-cv-02623). Plaintiff alleges that Loomis violated the Fair Labor Standard Act ("FLSA") and seeks to recover unpaid overtime wages.Loomis provides cash handling and deposit services to a wide range of customers. Plaintiff worked as an Armed Service Technician (“AST”) for Loomis and was paid an hourly wage for his work. Plaintiff and other ASTs were primarily responsible for providing armed courier and delivery support while transporting valuables in Defendant’s vehicles. ASTs either worked as armed drivers, who were responsible for operating the vehicles, or armed messengers, who served as couriers.Plaintiff alleges that Loomis violated the wage and hour provisions of the FLSA by failing to properly pay him and other ASTs time-and-a-half (1.5) their regular hourly rate when they worked over forty (40) hours a week. According to the Complaint, Plaintiff and other ASTs routinely drove vehicles weighing less than ten thousand (10,000) pounds. Therefore, Plaintiff has alleged that he and other ASTs were not subject to the Motor Carrier Act (“MCA”) exemption to the FLSA and entitled to overtime wages.Additional information regarding how other ASTs who work or worked for Loomis can join this case can be found here , or by calling the Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl at 410-244-7005.The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl represents the Plaintiff in this matter. Our firm is recognized as a leader in the field of wage and hour litigation and has successfully handled numerous class and collective action lawsuits across the country. We are committed to vigorously representing employees whose rights have been violated.Media contact information: 410-244-7005