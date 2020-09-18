Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,949 in the last 365 days.

Emergency Assistance to Niger in Response to Flood Disaster

On September 18, upon a request of the Government of the Republic of Niger, the Government of Japan decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents, blankets, plastic sheets, portable jerry cans and water purifiers) to Niger through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in response to floods occurring in the country.

The decision was made to meet Niger’s humanitarian needs, upon the request of the Government of Niger, in light of humanitarian perspective and cordial relations between Japan and Niger.

This assistance will contribute to human security and Humanitarian Development-Peace Nexus Japan has been promoting, and to realization of Japan’s efforts in the field of emergency humanitarian assistance announced in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7).

You just read:

Emergency Assistance to Niger in Response to Flood Disaster

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.