Ecology adds additional phone-in only hearing for Kalama methanol testimony

Department of Ecology News Release - Sept. 17, 2020

OLYMPIA – 

The Washington Department of Ecology has added an additional phone-in only public hearing for people with no or poor internet service to comment on the second Supplimental Environmental Impact Statement (SSEIS) for the proposed Kalama methanol facility.

The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23. An Ecology staff member will read a summary of the results of the study and then public comments will be taken.

Call-in space is limited to 250 participants. Ecology requests that people who have adequate internet service to please participate in one of the three other online hearings to preserve space.

Call-in information

  • Phone: 360-407-4030 or Toll Free 844-222-3840
  • Conference ID: 448 1906

    The public can review the draft second Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement prepared by Ecology and provide comments through Oct. 2.

    Next steps

    Once the public comment period ends, Ecology will use that feedback to finalize the SSEIS and then decide whether to approve a shoreline conditional use permit for the facility.

Read the report

Draft Second Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for Northwest Innovation Works’ proposed Kalama methanol facility (SSEIS)

Public input and hearings

Ecology will accept public comment on the draft SSEIS through Oct. 2, 2020. There are three ways to submit comments:




