Olmstead Plan Stakeholder Advisory Committee Meeting

Hold The Date

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is pleased to announce the second Olmstead Plan Stakeholder Advisory (OPSA) quarterly, online meeting. The first meeting, held on July 8th, 2020, got the initiative off to a strong start. We look forward to updating stakeholders on developments since then; sharing new information; and encouraging discussion. Please mark your calendars for the OPSA's 2nd quarterly meeting, to be held October 27th, 2020 from 1pm - 4pm. Meeting logistics are forthcoming.