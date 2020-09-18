Wear Blaze Orange When Heading Afield

CONTACT: Josh Mackay: (603) 271-3214 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 September 18, 2020

Concord, NH – Hunters and all other outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to put on bright orange clothing when they head afield this fall. Wearing a fluorescent orange hat, vest, or jacket makes you highly visible, one of several key safety precautions for hunters, hikers, and others enjoying the autumn woods. Several hunting seasons are already underway in New Hampshire (see www.huntnh.com/hunting/hunt-dates.html).

“Wearing blaze orange has statistically been shown to decrease hunting incidents across the country,” said Josh Mackay, who coordinates the Hunter Education Program at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Mackay stressed that, along with wearing blaze orange, the top safety rules for hunters are controlling the muzzle of your gun at all times and positively identifying your target — and what’s beyond — 100 percent of the time. New Hampshire has an excellent record for hunter safety, largely attributable to the state’s effective Hunter Education programs which were made mandatory for all hunters beginning in the 1970s.

It’s recommended that all outdoor enthusiasts heading into the woods this fall think safety by wearing blaze orange, sticking to established trails when hiking, and reviewing the safe hiking guidelines at hikesafe.com.

For more information on dates and details of New Hampshire’s hunting seasons, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting.

To watch a video that demonstrates the immediate effectiveness of blaze orange, visit https://player.vimeo.com/video/47113670.