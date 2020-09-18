Angola defends changes to UN structure

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 18 - Angola defended changes to the structure of the United Nations Organisation (UNO) enabling an African country to become a permanent member of the world body’s Security Council. ,

The stand was expressed Friday by the Angolan Foreign minister, during the opening of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly on video.

The UN Security Council permanent members include China, France, Russia, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Each of the permanent members has the vetoing power, which allows them to avoid adopting any resolution by the organisation.

The Foreign minister understands that solidarity is a value that the United Nations must continue to defend, with the primacy of defending multilateralism.

He indicated that Angola is committed to the pacification of the African continent, reiterating its willingness to continue to play its role in the United Nations Security Council and the Commission for Reconciliation and Peace.

The 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly takes place at a particular time when all countries in the world are facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

The discussions in the General Debate are focused on the central theme “The future we want, the UN we need: reaffirming the collective commitment to multilateralism”.

High-level thematic meetings are also scheduled on the fringes of the United Nations General Assembly, namely: High-Level Meeting to Celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations and Biodiversity Summit.

The highest moment for Angola's participation will be on September 22, during the speech by the Head of State, João Lourenço, in the plenary session of the General Debate.

On September 30, Adjany Costa, minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment, will represent President João Lourenço at the Biodiversity Summit.

On October 1, Faustina Alves, minister of Social Action, Family and Women Promotion, will be the Angolan representative at the High Level Meeting to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the 4th International Conference on Women.