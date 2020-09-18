Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Announces Nance County as Nebraska’s 50th Livestock Friendly County

Gov. Ricketts presents Senator Curt Friesen and the Nance County Board of Supervisors

with a framed certificate to celebrate Nance County’s Livestock Friendly designation.

FULLERTON – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts designated Nance County as Nebraska’s newest Livestock Friendly County (LFC). Nance County is the 50th county in the state to apply for, meet the requirements, and receive the LFC designation. The Livestock Friendly County program is administered by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA).

“By requesting and receiving Nebraska’s Livestock Friendly County designation, the people of Nance County are encouraging livestock growth, showing their support for Nebraska ag, and expanding local career opportunities in agriculture,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Congratulations to Nance County on being named Nebraska’s 50th Livestock Friendly County.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s most recent census of agriculture, Nance County had more than $155 million in agriculture receipts for the year 2017. Livestock sales accounted for $80 million, or 52 percent of the total value, with cattle, calves and hogs as the major livestock in the county. Crop production accounted for $75 million, or 48 percent of the total value. Major crops raised in Nance County include corn and soybeans.

“Nance County is home to around 375 farms and many other businesses with direct ties to agriculture,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “With the LFC designation, the people of Nance County are showing everyone that they are open for agri-business.”

More than half of the counties in Nebraska have been designated Livestock Friendly. The complete list is on NDA’s website at: nda.nebraska.gov/promotion/livestock_friendly.

The Livestock Friendly County program was created by the Nebraska Legislature in 2003 to recognize counties that support the livestock industry and new livestock developments. A county wishing to apply for the LFC designation must hold a public hearing, and the county board must pass a resolution to apply for the designation. Additional information about Nebraska’s LFC program is available on NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov or by calling 402-471-4876.