Happy 125th Birthday to Chiropractic!

/EIN News/ -- Hayward CA, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our beloved chiropractic profession is celebrating its 125th birthday on Friday, Sept. 18, the anniversary of the day D.D. Palmer, the father of chiropractic, first adjusted Harvey Lillard. To mark this important date, Life Chiropractic College West hosted an online birthday party for chiropractic!

The party included a short program with speakers on the science, philosophy, and art of chiropractic, along with some live entertainment and a few surprise guests.

Life West also did something that has never been done before by creating the world's largest birthday card for chiropractic!

We asked chiropractors around the world to add comments, short stories, photos and videos with their birthday wishes for the profession to our online card, available here: lifewest.kudoboard.com/boards/Rvfx5SGd.

To celebrate this pivotal moment in chiropractic history, the most recent issue of Life West Chiropractic Magazine also features several of the chiropractic heroes who helped shape the industry that provides care for so many people around the world today. Read the article and see the magazine online at lifewest.edu/magazine/centerpiece/celebrating-125-years.

About Life Chiropractic College West

Life Chiropractic College West traces its founding to 1976, when the institution was known as Pacific States Chiropractic College. In April 1978, the first group of students at Pacific States Chiropractic College began attending classes.

Life Chiropractic College West, which offers a Doctor of Chiropractic degree, is internationally recognized for leadership and innovation in chiropractic education. Life Chiropractic College West is accredited by both the Western Association of Schools & Colleges (WASC) and the Council on Chiropractic Education, agencies recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

For more information on Life West, visit lifewest.edu/.

