Dream Dinners Offers Stressed Parents Expanded Meal Kit Menu

Breakfast and lunch kits also gaining popularity

SEATTLE, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Dinners, which pioneered the meal kit concept nearly 20 years ago, has expanded its menu to 20 dinner options, including four new entrees. The time-saving family meal kits are available for pickup or delivery from 70 local Dream Dinners kitchens in 22 states. In addition, a limited online menu is available for delivery to areas of Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina that are not served by a local kitchen.

The new kits, which are available in medium (feeds two to three) and large (feeds four to six), include:

Grilled Mojo Steak with Pineapple Salsa: Seared steak tossed in a zesty sauce with green onions, Cuban spices and topped with pineapple salsa

Surf and Turf Yakisoba Noodle Bowl: Tender steak sirloin and shrimp mixed with yakisoba noodles and vegetables, all coated in a savory soy sauce blend

Sage and Mozzarella Chicken over Creamy Polenta: Chicken breasts baked with sage and garlic, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and served over creamy polenta

Mini Beef Tostada Cups: Crispy flour tortillas topped with cheese, beans, spiced beef, and lime crema

A selection of rotating entrees from the Dream Dinners Classic, Kid Picks and Guest Favorite collections are also available. New breakfast, lunch and snack options have been added to the Sides & Sweets Freezer for easy shopping.

“Back to school always is a busy, stressful time as families adapt to new routines,” said Laura McMillan, senior vice president of Marketing, who has four children learning and working from home. “This fall is creating all sorts of new challenges that make getting dinner on the table even harder. More parents are discovering how much time and trouble they can save by using Dream Dinners.”

Sales of easy-to-prepare Dream Dinners meal kits have increased dramatically since the COVID-19 outbreak and continue to grow, with many locations setting records.

Dream Dinners is the only meal kit solution targeting millennial families. Its assembly sessions, during which customers make a month’s worth of meals in about an hour, set the stage for today’s meal kit industry. The current concept includes both meal kit assembly sessions where available, as well as “Made For You” kits prepared by Dream Dinners staff for pick up or delivery. Read more about how Dream Dinners works here or watch here.

About Dream Dinners

Founded in 2002, Dream Dinners’ mission is to make gathering around the family table a cornerstone of daily life. Dream Dinners guests choose from seasonal, rotating monthly menus and prepare their dinners in-store without the hassle of planning, shopping, and chopping. Dream Dinners lays out the ingredients in an easy-to-follow format so guests can assemble a month's worth of meals in about an hour. Meals prepared by Dream Dinners’ staff also may be ordered and picked up or delivered. A meal kit industry pioneer and leader, Dream Dinners brings “Homemade, Made Easy” to local communities through its 70 retail locations across the U.S. Learn more at www.DreamDinners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9281fa8c-1f58-47bb-a392-6a9d85bc852d