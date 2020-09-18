State Fire Marshal’s Office Recognizes Carbon Monoxide Awareness Day in Tennessee on September 18

NASHVILLE – In recognition of Carbon Monoxide Awareness Day, which is recognized every year on September 18, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI), the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office and country music artist Tracy Lawrence are sharing carbon monoxide safety messages to help save lives and reduce risks to Tennesseans.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas created when natural fuels burn incompletely. In the home, heating and cooking equipment that burn fuel, like barbeque grills, fireplaces and fuel-powered heaters, are potential CO sources.

“Exposure to carbon monoxide, whether in a small amount — or worse a large amount — can pose a health hazard to anyone,” said TDCI Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Hodgen Mainda. “Whether my fellow Tennesseans are spending time outdoors camping in an RV or if they are working indoors to repair or improve their homes, I urge everyone to always take care when using any fuel-burning equipment that might be a source of carbon monoxide. Tennesseans should educate themselves about the dangers of carbon monoxide and take steps today to prevent overexposure in their homes.”

Multiplatinum country artist Tracy Lawrence is helping raise awareness of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning by appearing in a new video created by the State Fire Marshal’s Office that highlights carbon monoxide safety.

"Never use a gas generator inside your home, garage, carport basement, crawlspace or outside near a window, door or vent," said Lawrence. "A generator should only be used outdoors and at least 15 feet away from buildings.

Carbon Monoxide Awareness Day was first recognized in 2015 when the General Assembly approved legislation declaring September 18 of each calendar year as Carbon Monoxide Awareness Day in Tennessee. The designation was made in honor of five friends who were killed as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning on September 18, 2011, in Clarksville, Tennessee. Jon and Kathryn Watson Over, Jim Wall, Tim Stone and Allison Bagwell-Wyatt lost their lives at a children’s charity fundraiser when carbon monoxide fumes from a generator seeped into their rented RV. The RV’s carbon monoxide detector, which could have prevented the deaths, was later discovered to have no batteries.

Christine Watson, who lost her daughter and son-in-law to the tragedy on September 18, 2011, worked with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to create a powerful testimonial warning others about the dangers of carbon monoxide.

“A beautiful day enjoying the outdoors with family and friends can have tragic consequences if an RV’s portable generators or other fuel-burning equipment are not used properly,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Fire Gary Farley. “Additionally, working carbon monoxide detectors can help prevent carbon monoxide poisoning from occurring. In addition to using a carbon monoxide detector, you should follow all manufacturers’ directions for safe use of generators to help prevent illness and death from carbon monoxide poisoning.”

To help Tennesseans avoid the risks associated with carbon monoxide poisoning, the SFMO shares the following tips:

Never use a gas generator inside your home, garage, carport basement, crawlspace or outside near a window, door or vent. A generator should only be used outdoors and at least 15 feet away from buildings. It is dangerous to use a gas or kerosene heater inside a home or other building.

Never use a gas range or gas oven to heat your home. Do not use a gas or charcoal grill indoors, and do not burn charcoal in your fireplace.

Do not run a vehicle or other fueled engine or motor indoors, even if garage doors are open.

Do not use fuel-powered equipment in a garage or enclosed area.

Have fuel-burning heating equipment and chimneys inspected by a professional every year before cold weather sets in.

When using a fireplace, ensure the flue is open for adequate ventilation.

Common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath and confusion. Many of these symptoms are similar to common colds or seasonal flu. Breathing high levels of carbon monoxide can cause loss of consciousness or even death.

If carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected, turn off possible sources of the gas.

Carbon monoxide detectors are important in protecting against poisoning. and are widely available at home and hardware stores. Carbon monoxide detectors can provide an early warning before the gas reaches a dangerous level.

Carbon monoxide alarms should be installed in a central location outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home or RV. For the best protection, interconnect all carbon monoxide alarms so that when one sounds, they all sound. Choose an alarm that has the label of a recognized testing laboratory and always following the manufacturer’s instructions for installation.

If the carbon monoxide alarm sounds, immediately move to a fresh air location outdoors or by an open window or door. Make sure everyone in-side the structure is accounted for. Call for help from a fresh air location and stay there until emergency personnel arrive.

For more information on how to keep your family safe from the dangers of fire and carbon monoxide, visit tn.gov/fire.

