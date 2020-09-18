Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
N.C. Plant Conservation Scientific Committee to meet Tuesday, Sept. 22, via Microsoft Teams video conference

The N.C. Plant Conservation Scientific Committee will discuss conservation programs updates, updates to the protected plant list, restitution costs for plant crimes and review a draft preserve management plan.   

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 1 to 3 p.m. Meeting set-up will begin at 12:50 p.m. to log-in and establish connections.

In alignment with the Phase 2.5 COVID-19 guidelines, this meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams video conference. The access link to join the meeting will be provided upon RSVP.

The N.C. Plant Conservation Program develops regulations, voluntary programs and cooperative partnerships to help protect imperiled species and their habitats. Responsibilities include the listing of North Carolina's endangered and threatened plant species and the development of conservation programs designed to permanently protect them. Acquisition and management of important plant sites and habitats are among many methods used to boost and preserve native plants and their ecosystems.

Contact Lori Wright at 919-707-3755 or by email at lorene.wright@ncagr.gov to RSVP for this meeting or for more details on agenda items.                       

