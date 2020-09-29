Nastel Technologies Announces Availability of Nastel Navigator on Red Hat Marketplace
Red Hat Marketplace provides a one-stop-shop to purchase enterprise applications and deploy across any cloud or on premise
We believe Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of cloud investments,”PLAINVIEW, NY, USA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nastel Technologies today announced that Nastel Navigator is now available through Red Hat Marketplace. Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers to discover, try, purchase, deploy, and manage certified container-based software across environments—public and private, cloud and on-premises. Through the marketplace, customers can take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing and contracting, simplified governance, and single-dashboard visibility across clouds.
— Lars Herrmann
Nastel Navigator enables enterprises to manage and monitor multiple middlewares across hybrid clouds from a single dashboard with secure self service. Navigator currently supports Kafka, IBM MQ, and TIBCO EMS with IBM App Connect Enterprise, IBM DataPower, RabbitMQ and ActiveMQ coming soon.
“Nastel Technologies is excited to participate in Red Hat Marketplace," said Nastel CTO Albert Mavashev. “We have seen a strong trend in our customers wanting to move to hybrid cloud and containers. Red Hat OpenShift and heterogeneous middleware are key platforms for enabling this.” Richard Nikula, Nastel’s VP of Product Development said “Nastel Navigator enables enterprises to accelerate migration of the existing middleware environments as well as to develop and manage new solutions in private, public and hybrid cloud and on-premise, improving time to market whilst reducing cost and risk”.
Built in collaboration with Red Hat and IBM, Red Hat Marketplace delivers a hybrid multi cloud trifecta for organizations moving into the next era of computing: a robust ecosystem of partners, an industry-leading Kubernetes container platform, and award-winning commercial support—all on a highly scalable backend powered by IBM. A private, personalized marketplace is also available through Red Hat Marketplace Select, enabling clients to provide their teams with easier access to curated software their organizations have pre-approved.
“We believe Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of cloud investments,” said Lars Herrmann, senior director of technology partnerships, Red Hat. “With the marketplace, we are making it as fast and easy as possible for companies to implement the tools and technologies that can help them succeed in this hybrid multi cloud world. We've simplified the steps to find and purchase tools like Nastel Navigator that are tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, and we've removed operational barriers to deploying and managing these technologies on Kubernetes-native infrastructure.”
“Through Red Hat Marketplace, we’re expanding our ecosystem together with partners like Nastel Technologies and helping our customers thrive in a hybrid multi cloud world,” said Sandesh Bhat, IBM General Manager, Open Cloud Technology & Applications. “Container-based environments are the future of enterprise technology, and Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. We’re excited to simplify software purchase and adoption for our clients through a curated private Marketplace experience.”
Red Hat Marketplace is designed to meet the unique needs of developers, procurement teams and IT leaders through simplified and streamlined access to popular enterprise software. All solutions available through the marketplace have been tested and certified for Red Hat OpenShift, allowing them to run anywhere OpenShift runs. A containers-based approach helps ensure that applications can be run and managed the exact same way, regardless of the underlying cloud infrastructure. This gives companies the flexibility to run their workloads on premises or in any public or private cloud with improved portability and confidence that their applications and data are protected against vendor lock-in.
About Nastel Technologies
Nastel Technologies helps companies achieve flawless delivery of digital services powered by middleware. Nastel delivers Middleware Management, Monitoring, Tracking and Analytics to detect anomalies, accelerate decisions, and enable customers to constantly innovate, to answer business-centric questions and provide actionable guidance for decision-makers.
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Plainview, NY, Nastel is privately held and profitable since inception, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany and Mexico, and a network of partners throughout Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. Nastel solutions includes AutoPilot for proactive real-time monitoring, XRay for end-to-end transaction tracking and analytics, and Navigator (formerly known as AutoPilot on Demand) for multi-middleware management.
Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.
