Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,929 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Highlights Nebraska’s Lowest-in-the-Nation Unemployment

Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Highlights Nebraska’s Lowest-in-the-Nation Unemployment

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts welcomed news that Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate in the United States, at 4.0%.   

 

“As we continue to get Nebraska growing after the disruptions of the pandemic, people across our state are returning to work,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “Nebraskans are hard-working and resilient, and I appreciate the resolve they’ve shown over the past six months to slow the spread of the virus.  The grit and determination of our people, along with an effective plan to restore growth, have led to incredible results.”

 

Nebraska’s unemployment rate in August 2020 (4.0%) is now equal to what it was in March 2020 (4.0%). 

 

Nebraska’s employment-to-population rate of 66.8% also leads the nation.  Employment-to-population rate measures the percentage of the civilian population, age 16 or older, who are actively working.

 

###

 

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Highlights Nebraska’s Lowest-in-the-Nation Unemployment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.