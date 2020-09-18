Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,885 in the last 365 days.

North Carolina’s August Employment Figures Released

The state’s seasonally adjusted August unemployment rate was 6.5 percent, decreasing 2.0 percentage points from July’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 1.8 percentage points to 8.4 percent.

North Carolina’s August 2020 unemployment rate increased 2.7 percentage points from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 28,419 over the month to 4,510,574 and decreased 387,558 over the year. The number of people unemployed decreased 100,105 over the month to 315,347 and increased 120,255 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm industry employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 17,000 to 4,263,100 in August. Major industries experiencing increases were Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 7,300; Professional & Business Services, 4,400; Government, 4,300; Education & Health Services, 2,200; Financial Activities, 1,300; Other Services, 1,000; Manufacturing, 500; and Mining & Logging, 100. Major industries experiencing decreases were Construction, 1,800; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 1,300, and Information, 1,000.

Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates since August 2019

  August 2019 Sep 2019 Oct 2019 Nov 2019 Dec 2019 Jan 2020 Feb 2020 Mar 2020 Apr 2020 May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 August 2020
N.C. 3.8 3.7 3.7 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.6 4.3 12.9 12.8 7.5 8.5 6.5
U.S. 3.7 3.5 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.5 4.4 14.7 13.3 11.1 10.2 8.4

* Please note: 2019 numbers have undergone annual revision *

Since August 2019, Total Nonfarm jobs decreased 320,100 with the Total Private sector decreasing by 285,000 and Government decreasing by 35,100. No major industry experienced an over-the-year increase. Major industries experiencing decreases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 129,000; Education & Health Services, 42,400; Manufacturing, 39,800; Government, 35,100; Professional & Business Services, 27,000; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 23,400; Construction, 11,600; Information, 6,200; Other Services, 4,400; Financial Activities, 900; and Mining & Logging, 300.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, September 30, 2020 when the county unemployment rates for August 2020 will be released.

You just read:

North Carolina’s August Employment Figures Released

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.