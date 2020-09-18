The Top Exporters Of Face Masks During The Covid-19 Pandemic

DONY Garment - Vietnamese Garment Factory Supplier - Apparel Clothing & Textile Manufactured Dony Garment Company along with other Vietnamese enterprises donated medical supplies to the US Dony Mask meet all the rigorous requirements for global export and use.

Many countries cannot produce enough face masks for their citizens, so let's get to know the leading exporters of face masks during the COVID-19 epidemic.

We do not compromise on our product's quality. There was one buyer who requested us to remove the aseptic packaging to reduce the price, but we insisted on quality and so we turned away the client.” — Mr. Henry Pham - CEO DONY Garment Company

HO CHI MINH, SAIGON, VIETNAM, September 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid the coronavirus's chaotic situation, wearing masks has been made mandatory in many regions around the globe. Many countries cannot achieve self-sufficiency in medical production, namely face masks, making them in higher demand than ever before.This situation causes severe shortages in different countries and necessitates face masks trades among nations. So, which are the leading exporters of face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic? For now, scroll down for more information.The Top Exporters Of Face Masks During The COVID-19 PandemicChinaDespite seeming to be the epicentre of coronavirus at the first stage, China comes out on top regarding the number of face masks exported. While the pandemic shows no sign of letting up, China's medical exports, especially masks, have been on the rise. During the highest point of the epidemic, China exported more face masks than any other country. This encouraging situation constitutes an integral part of its economy and has created millions of jobs simultaneously.According to 2019 statistics, the country provided one-fourth of exports of face masks worldwide. However, until the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, the number of masks manufactured in China made up about 50% of the global production. It was estimated that by the end of March, China made 200 million masks a day to satisfy too great demands worldwide.The USBeing the country with the most coronavirus cases, the US remains one of the gigantic face masks. Data collected in 2019 shows that the nation made $100 million from exports of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals, making it the second-largest exporter after Germany when it comes to medical products.Within January and February 2020, American companies exported more than $17.5 million worth of face masks to China alone, much more significant than any similar period in the past decade.GermanyIn 2019, Germany was the driving force in exporting medical commodities abroad. The country managed to have its masks used in such demanding markets as the USA, the UK, Denmark, France, and one of China's leading suppliers. Jen Spahn, Ministry of Health, said that the country would start producing tens of millions of masks from August to meet global demands.JapanJapan provided nearly 5% of medical goods worldwide in 2019 and was ranked fourth in the list. The country managed to end its COVID-19 state of emergency in May and was reported to produce 100 million face masks a day, which was three times greater than its ordinary volume. To achieve this, Japanese manufacturers had no choice but to operate 24 hours a day.VietnamBeing one of the nations with the most effective policies against COVID-19, Vietnam has been producing more face masks than it needs. Therefore, the country's overseas exports of face masks have risen dramatically due to the severe shortages in other regions around the world. Vietnam Customs data shows that in the first four months of 2020, Vietnam exported over 415 million face masks.How come the number could escalate that fast, you may wonder? One answer only: This type of mask is assured to be among the best COVID 3-ply face masks . Its outer layer is designed with extreme anti-droplet power. The middle one can push back the infiltration of water and multiple unwanted substances, and the inner layer can still retain 99% of its antivirus ability even after 60 washes!The little yet humanitarian country even impressed the world more when it donated masks to the pandemic's worldwide hotspots such as the US and many other EU countries. Dony Garment company giving out 100,000 masks to the Americans is one of the most prominent examples. Dony Mask even obtained FDA, DGA, TUV REACH and CE certifications to be exported into the US and European markets, respectively. Up to now, Dony Garment has already shipped masks to Europe, USA, Singapore, Jordan, France, UK, Germany, Canada, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Macao, Japan,...Dony Mask has exclusive distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE.“We are inviting BSCI (social responsibility assessment organization) experts to assist in getting international certification. This is the “talisman” for Dony to step out into the world, reach high-end customers. Having more works, workers' life will be more secure” - said Mr. Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment Company.ConclusionAbove is the list of the leading exporters of face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. In summary, China, the US, and Germany are the leading suppliers of medical goods, which has not changed for three consecutive years.Meanwhile, Vietnam is doing such an excellent job in localizing the coronavirus that the country can produce more masks than necessary, thus even doling out masks for free.In this turbulent context, solidarity is a must for everyone to curb the epidemic. Even such small acts as wearing masks can help, so let's join hands for our well-being.

DONY MASK: The Covid-19 Mask - Premium Cloth Face Mask Manufacturer (washable/reusable, FDA/CE/DGA)