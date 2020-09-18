Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney admission ceremony to be held virtually

For the first time in history, the North Dakota Supreme Court attorney admission ceremony will be held virtually.  This choice was made to protect the health of admittees, attendees, speakers, and the public. The ceremony will be held for the participants on Zoom beginning Friday, September 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. We invite the public to view the ceremony on the North Dakota Supreme Court YouTube channel.   

