Angola, DRC strengthen defence and security cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 18 - Cooperation agreements in the fields of defence, security and public order, as well as the movement of people and goods along the common border, were signed on Wednesday by Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).,

The legal instruments were signed during the bilateral meeting of defence and security Angola / DRC, held from the 14th to the 16th of this month, in Luanda, with the purpose of improving the coexistence in the border areas, as well as guaranteeing the security and circulation of the citizens of both countries.

Angolan Interior Minister, Eugénio Laborinho, and the DRC Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Gilbert Kankonde Malamba, signed the document.

Also a Memorandum of Intent to Create the Permanent Joint Commission of Defence and Security between the two countries, was signed.

The meeting also addressed the incidents that have occurred along the border, the increase in relations between the two countries and security measures to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

At the session, the Minister of State and Head of the Security Affairs of the President of the Republic, Pedro Sebastião, defended the need to discipline trade in the border area and ensure regular control between the administrative structures of the two countries through the adoption and reinforcement rules governing the movement of people and goods.

He also advocated the improvement of security at the common border, considering it beneficial for both States, and emphasized Angola's commitment to develop actions of a political, economic and social nature to satisfy collective needs.