Angolan president congratulates Chilean people

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 18 - Angola’s Head of State João Lourenço congratulated on Friday the people and the Government of Chile on the celebration of the 210th anniversary of that country's National Independence, September 18. ,

The congratulation is expressed in a note released by the Secretariat for Institutional Communication and Press Affairs to the President of Republic.

Angolan Statesman highlights September 18 as the "date the Chilean people exalt the great values of their homeland and the heroes of the achievement of Independence National", stated the document.

The note adds that the President João Lourenço also stressed the fact the two peoples and governments have developed very fruitful and promising relations of friendship and cooperation regarding the future of economic cooperation and mutual benefits.