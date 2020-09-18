Netsurion Named to MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs List for 2020 Fourth-Annual List Honors Leading MSSP, MDR and SOCaaS Cybersecurity Companies Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named Netsurion to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2020 ( http://www.msspalert.com/top250 ).



The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs, managed detection and response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers worldwide.

The rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2020 readership survey combined with the digital media site’s global editorial coverage of managed security services providers. The fourth-annual list has expanded from 2019 (200 honorees) and 2018-2017 (100 honorees) amid MSSP Alert’s continued, organic readership growth.

“It is a great achievement to be ranked in the Top 20 of this prestigious list,” said Guy Cunningham, Netsurion's senior vice president of channel sales and alliances. “This recognition is a clear validation of our commitment to customers and MSSP channel partners alike. With cybersecurity as a top priority for all businesses, Netsurion continues to focus on not just producing better cybersecurity technology but delivering unmatched scalability and simplicity through our managed platform approach.”

“After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate Netsurion on this year’s honor,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. “Despite the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s honorees continue to accelerate their businesses, mitigate customer risk and safeguard digital assets worldwide.”

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research include:

MSSP Revenue Growth : MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $19.15 million in revenue for 2020, up 16% from $16.47 million in 2019.

: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $19.15 million in revenue for 2020, up 16% from $16.47 million in 2019. Geography : Honorees are headquartered in 25 different countries -- up from 19 countries in the 2019 report.

: Honorees are headquartered in 25 different countries -- up from 19 countries in the 2019 report. Profits : 84% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2020.

: 84% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2020. Security Operations Centers: 67% have in-house SOCs, 24% are hybrid, 6% completely outsource their SOCs, and 3% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

67% have in-house SOCs, 24% are hybrid, 6% completely outsource their SOCs, and 3% are reevaluating their SOC strategies. Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2020 include phishing (95%), vulnerability (76%) and ransomware (69%) attacks.

The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2020 include phishing (95%), vulnerability (76%) and ransomware (69%) attacks. Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 129 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts -- up from 95 in 2019.

In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 129 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts -- up from 95 in 2019. M&A: Mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments continue to accelerate across the MSSP landscape. Twenty high-profile deals involving MSSP 250 honorees have surfaced since last year’s report.

The Top 250 MSSPs list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top250 .

Leading up to today’s announcement, Netsurion recently made two significant moves to enhance their managed security services. First was the release of its Remote Workforce Threat Detection to help customers and MSP partners protect their expanded WFH remote attack surfaces. The new capability complements existing authentication, SaaS services, remote access and VPN security. Also, Netsurion announced the addition of deep-learning-based endpoint threat prevention by partnering with Deep Instinct. As a result, Netsurion delivers a holistic platform for threat prediction, prevention, detection, and response. Both moves help IT teams maintain security posture amidst the many challenges brought about in 2020.

About Netsurion

Flexibility and security within the IT environment are two of the most important factors driving business today. Netsurion’s cybersecurity platforms enable companies to deliver on both. Netsurion’s managed platform approach of combining purpose-built technology and a team of cybersecurity experts gives customers and partners the ultimate flexibility to adapt and grow while maintaining a secure environment.



Netsurion’s EventTracker cyber threat protection platform provides SIEM, endpoint protection, vulnerability scanning, intrusion detection and more; all delivered as a managed or co-managed service. Netsurion’s BranchSDO delivers purpose-built technology with optional levels of managed services to multi-location businesses that optimize network security, agility, resilience, and compliance for branch locations. Whether you need technology with a guiding hand or a complete outsourcing solution, Netsurion has the model to help drive your business forward. To learn more visit netsurion.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E ( www.ChannelE2E.com ) and MSSP Alert ( www.MSSPAlert.com ). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).