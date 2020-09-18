Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,909 in the last 365 days.

Homology Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today participation and presentations at the following virtual conferences:

  • Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
    o Fireside Chat: September 22 at 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Chardan 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
    o Fireside Chat: October 5 at 11:30 a.m. ET
  • Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
    o Corporate presentation: Available on-demand October 12
    o Panel presentation, “Accelerating Biotherapeutic Development and Production for Increased Market Impact of Life-Saving Therapeutics”: Available on-demand October 12
    o Panel presentation, “Cell and Gene Therapy Portfolio Strategy”: Available on-demand October 15

The live webcast presentations from the Oppenheimer and Chardan conferences will be accessible on Homology’s website in the Investors section, and the webcast replays will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentations. For on-demand webcasts from the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa conference, please visit www.meetingonthemesa.com for full information.

About Homology Medicines, Inc.
Homology Medicines is a genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases with significant unmet medical needs by curing the underlying cause of the disease. Homology’s proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a broad range of genetic disorders. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a particular focus on rare diseases, and intellectual property covering its suite of 15 AAVHSCs. Homology believes that its compelling preclinical data, scientific expertise, product development strategy, manufacturing capabilities and intellectual property position it as a leader in the development of genetic medicines. For more information, please visit www.homologymedicines.com.

Company Contacts:
  
Theresa McNeely  
Chief Communications Officer and Patient Advocate  
tmcneely@homologymedicines.com  
781-301-7277
  
   
Media Contact:  
Cara Mayfield  
Senior Director, Patient Advocacy and Corporate Communications  
cmayfield@homologymedicines.com
  
781-691-3510  

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Homology Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.