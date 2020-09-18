Dividend 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable October 9, 2020 to shareholders on record as at September 30, 2020.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $23.00 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.70 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $31.70.

Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Class A Share (DFN) $0.10000
Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A) $0.04583
Ex-Dividend Date: September 29, 2020
Record Date: September 30, 2020
Payable Date: October 9, 2020


