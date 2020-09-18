Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permits 7248-7252, Howard University

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permits 7248 through 7252, Howard University, Operation of four 37.0 MMBTU/hr and one 37.8 MMBTU/hr dual fuel-fired boilers at 2200 6th Street NW and 2041 Georgia Avenue NW

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC, intends to issue Permit Nos. 7248 through 7252 to Howard University, to operate five (5) natural gas-fired, with ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) as back-up, York Shipley Global boilers with low NOx burners and flue gas recirculation systems (listed below), located at Howard University (HU), 2200 6th Street NW and Howard University Hospital (HUH), 2041 Georgia Avenue NW, Washington DC. The contact person for the facility is Dr. Tashni-Ann Dubroy, Ph.D., Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, phone number: (202) 806-2258.

The following boilers are to be permitted:

Emission Unit ID Location Chapter 2 Permit No. Heat Input Capacity (MMBtu/hr) Power Plant Temporary Boiler #3 2200 6th Street NW 7248 37 Power Plant Temporary Boiler #4 2200 6th Street NW 7249 37 Power Plant Temporary Boiler #5 2200 6th Street NW 7250 37.8 Power Plant Temporary Boiler #6 2200 6th Street NW 7251 37 Howard University Hospital Temporary Boiler 2041 Georgia Avenue NW 7252 37

Emissions:

Based on the emission calculations provided by the facility, the boilers have the potential to emit the following:

Pollutant Maximum Annual Emissions (tons/yr) Total Particulate Matter (PM Total) 7.15 Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.41 Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) 29.9 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 3.32 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 25.9

The proposed emission limits are as follows:

Each of the boilers shall not emit pollutants in excess of the following: For Power Plant Temporary Boilers #3, #4, #6, and the HUH Temporary Boiler, the following [20 DCMR 201]:

Pollutant Emissions Burning Natural Gas (lb/hr) Emissions Burning ULSD (lb/hr) Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) 1.35 4.26 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 1.37 1.33 Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.02 0.74 Total Particulate Matter [PM(total)]† 0.33 0.89

† PM Total includes both filterable and condensable fractions.

For Power Plant Temporary Boiler #5 the following [20 DCMR 201]:

Pollutant Emissions Burning Natural Gas (lb/hr) Emissions Burning ULSD (lb/hr) Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) 1.38 4.36 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 1.40 1.36 Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.02 0.75 Total Particulate Matter [PM(total)]† 0.34 0.91

† PM Total includes both filterable and condensable fractions.

b. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the boilers, except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four hour (24 hr.) period during start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment [20 DCMR 606.1]

In addition to the requirements of Condition II(b), the boilers shall not emit any gases into the atmosphere of gases that exhibit greater than 20 percent opacity (6-minute average), except for one-minute period per hour of not more than 27 percent opacity. This standard applies at all times except during periods of startup, shutdown, or malfunction. [20 DCMR 205 and 40 CFR 60.43c(c) and (d)] Total suspended particulate matter (TSP) emissions from each of the boilers shall not be greater than 0.07 pounds per million BTU. [20 DCMR 600.1].

e. NO x and CO emissions shall not exceed those achieved with the performance of annual combustion adjustments on each boiler. To show compliance with this condition, the Permittee shall, each calendar year, perform adjustments of the combustion processes of the boilers with the following characteristics [20 DCMR 805.8(a) and (b)]:

1. Inspection, adjustment, cleaning or replacement of fuel burning equipment, including the burners and moving parts necessary for proper operation as specified by the manufacturer;

2. Inspection of the flame pattern or characteristics and adjustments necessary to minimize total emissions of NOx and, to the extent practicable, minimize emissions of CO;

3. Inspection of the air-to-fuel ratio control system and adjustments necessary to ensure proper calibration and operation as specified by the manufacturer; and

4. Adjustments shall be made such that the maximum emission rate for any contaminant does not exceed the maximum allowable emission rate as set forth in Condition II of this permit.

f. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

The applications to operate the boilers and the draft permits and supporting documents are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permits.

Comments on the proposed permits and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours - Chief, Permitting Branch

Air Quality Division Department of Energy and Environment 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after October 19, 2020 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.