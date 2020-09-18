British Diamond Watch & Jewelry Brand, Rorolove, Breaks Down Cost Barriers Between Brands and Consumers

Rorolove creates an exciting way to make affordable and fashionable diamond watches and jewelry that puts luxury anyone’s hands.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2020

Rorolove , a luxury British diamond watch and jewelry brand, is pleased to announce it is making a game-changing move to break down cost barriers between brands and consumers.Rorolove is a designer of luxurious and fashionable jewelry and watches made from classic and popular elements, including gold. The company's mission is to create stunning pieces that not only stand the test of time but are also highly affordable for consumers around the globe.As watch and jewelry collectors themselves, the founders of Rorolove knew the biggest barrier to owning a luxury diamond watch and jewelry was the price. Because of their history in the diamond industry, and their long-standing relationships with designers and manufacturers, Rorolove understands the road from design to delivery makes many stops along the way - from manufacturer to consumer. Each stop adds significant cost, which ultimately makes diamond jewelry much more expensive.In the company's most recent news, Rorolove has created a new model for diamond watch and jewelry distribution - one that connects them and their customers directly by eliminating costly middlemen. This bold move allows them to offer their customers access to a luxury diamond watch and jewelry at vastly reduced costs.The Concept Behind RoroloveWith the company's motto, "one life one love," Rorolove aspires people to be loyal to their spouses, friends, and families throughout lifetime – similar to what flamingos do. Inspired by this concept, conceived with passion, and born with quality, Rorolove watches represent a modern union of quality and fashion to make diamond luxury watches and jewelry affordable for almost everyone to express love in their life.Additionally, Rorolove also represents detail-oriented design at its finest and believes design is an expression to advocate for the loyal love and free lifestyle - letting the product speak for itself. The subtle set of qualities is what makes a Rorolove a true precious gift of love for years to come.Form and FunctionTaking cues from traditional diamond watches and applying a keen eye for minimalist fashion, Rorolove achieved a classic look in a slim and modern watch perfect for ladies' sizes. The reliable and accurate craftsmanship, with quality leather watch bands, are a nod to the classics, while adding modern materials such as stainless steel and virtually unbreakable sapphire glass crystal to give the collection a modern upgrade.Since watches are fashionable as much as functional, Rorolove is launching an ambitious line with different styles of watch dials and hands - which all share the same smart, minimalist look. The company's watches include leather and stainless mesh bands that are easily changeable for endless fashion options.AvailabilityAfter repeated design, development, and process improvements, Rorolove has released their Diamond Jewelry Collection with affordable price for their online loyal fans. The Rorolove official store online can be found here:For more information about Rorolove, or to view the company's entire jewelry collection, please visit www.rorolove.com About RoroloveRorolove is a British jewelry brand based in London, UK, which was founded by Roey Jones. Since 2017, the company's main focus has been to create a combination of classic and popular elements in K-gold jewelry and fashionable watches.Rorolove is a jewelry company which combines design, manufacturing, and sales together to streamline production and provide low-cost luxury diamond watches and jewelry to all.