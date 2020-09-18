Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,936 in the last 365 days.

Guidewire Software, Inc. Investors: Portnoy Law Advises Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit

/EIN News/ -- Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before September 23, 2020; click here to submit trade information

​LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Guidewire, Software, Inc.. (NYSE: GWRE) investors that acquired shares between March 6, 2019 and March 4, 2020. Investors have until September 23, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's transition to the cloud was not going well; (2) Guidewire's cloud-based products needed to be improved to meet customer needs and catch-up with rival systems; (3) the Company's failed transition to the cloud was also hurting Guidewire's traditional on-premise business; and (4) as a result, Guidewire's revenue guidance, including guidance principally based on significantly increasing demand for the Company's cloud-based products, was baseless and unattainable. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 23, 2020.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Primary Logo

You just read:

Guidewire Software, Inc. Investors: Portnoy Law Advises Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.