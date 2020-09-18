Moxian regains compliance on listing rule regarding market value

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxian, Inc. (“Moxian” or the “Company”) (MOXC), an offline-to-online (O2O) social media services and Internet media marketing services provider, today announces it has received a letter from Nasdaq, stating that the Company has regained compliance on a listing rule regarding the market value of the Company’s listed securities.



As previously disclosed, the Company has been notified that by Nasdaq that for the last 30 consecutive business days prior to March 20, 2020, the market value of the Company’s listed securities was less than $35 million, which did not meet the requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Market Value Rule”). In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, Nasdaq provided the Company until September 16, 2020, to regain compliance with the Market Value Rule.

On September 17, 2020, the Company received a letter from NASDAQ notifying that Nasdaq has determined that for the last 14 consecutive business days, from August 27 to September 16, 2020, the Registrant’s market value of listed securities has been $35,000,000 or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the Market Value Rule, and this matter is now closed.

The Company is now working towards the consummation of a merger with Btab Group, an e-commerce company with principal operations in Australia, pursuant to the condition agreement signed on August 27, 2020. This process which is subject to the satisfaction of many conditions, including the approval of the Company’s shareholders and that of all the regulatory authorities, is not expected to close before December 31, 2020.

About Moxian, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Moxian is located in Shenzhen, China, with subsidiaries in Beijing, Malaysia and Hong Kong, it is an O2O integrated platform operator, and a service provider of social media and Internet media marketing.

About Btab Group, Inc:

Founded in 2014 and established as a Holding Company in 2018 as Btab Group of Companies (Btab Group Inc,), with a central location in Sydney Australia, having offices in Australia, China, UK and USA. Btab is an e-commerce services provider and a product supplier to small businesses.

