LGI Homes Introduces a Lineup of Brand-New Homes in the City of Palm Bay, Florida

/EIN News/ -- PALM BAY, Fla., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced the introduction of brand-new, single-family homes in the city of Palm Bay, Florida.



Located off I-95 in southeast Orlando, LGI homeowners living in Palm Bay will have convenient access to nearby attractions for the entire family. The white-sand beaches of Melbourne Beach provide Palm Bay residents with gorgeous sunset views all year long. Business and leisure travelers can appreciate the quick access to the Orlando Melbourne International Airport, where direct flights for domestic and international travel are constantly expanding. In addition, retail therapy can be enjoyed nearby at the Vero Beach Outlets, where tremendous value is offered at over 40 designer and name brand retail stores.

Palm Bay by LGI Homes is offering an array of unique single-story homes ranging from over 1,200 square feet to just under 2,000 square feet. With inventory spanning from three to five bedrooms and two to three bathrooms, Palm Bay residents are sure to find a floor plan that best suits their needs. Each of these brand-new homes showcases LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, highlighting a variety of premier features that today’s homebuyers are searching for. Open-concept floor plans, energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, 36” upper-wood cabinets with crown molding and professional front yard landscaping are just a sampling of included upgrades that come with each home. Other incredible upgrades include a programmable thermostat, a finished garage with a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener and more.

Homes in Palm Bay by LGI Homes start in the low-$200s. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Palm Bay information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines. For more information on these new homes or to schedule an appointment, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (844) 833-7026 ext 809.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

