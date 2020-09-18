Luanda residents encouraged to engage in permanent socio-economic transformation

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 18 - Luanda province governor Joana Lina Thursday encouraged the local residents to continue committed to the country’s socio-economic transformation, aimed at following the legacy left by the first president and founder of the Nation, Agostinho Neto.,

In her speech, delivered at António Agostinho Neto Memorial site, ahead of September 17’s National Hero Day celebration, Joana Lina also stressed the role of the late president in proclaiming the country’s independence on the 11th of November 1975.

She highlighted Agostinho Neto’s yearnings to see Angola increasingly better, as expressed in his poems titled “Havemos de Voltar” and in famous phrases like “the most important thing is to solve the people's problems”.

Speaking of the challenge posed by Covid-19 pandemic, with epicenter in Luanda, the governor said Neto’s figure inspires us to face these difficulties. She recalled Agostinho Neto’s phrase that “there is no independence without a struggle and there is no struggle without sacrifice”.

Angola’s Vice president of Republic, Bornito de Sousa presided over the central ceremony.