Ambassador to Italy highlights Agostinho Neto’s figure

Rome, ANGOLA, September 18 - Angolan ambassador to Italy Fátima Jardim Thursday in Rome said Agostinho Neto belongs to the generation of historical leaders from Africa and the world, who have asserted themselves for the independence of their peoples.,

Delivering her speech on September 17, the Nation and National Hero Founder’s Day , held at the premises of the diplomatic mission, Fátima Jardim stressed Agostinho Netos role in Africa and world.

The first president of Angola, in addition to fighting against colonialism and apartheid, also worked to the unity and pacification of the African peoples and the world, she said.

“Today the solidarity has been affirmed in the right of humanity and, undoubtedly, Agostinho Neto was a citizen of honour born in Angola, who, in addition to asserting himself and fighting for the independence of the Angolan people, he belongs to the generation of historical leaders in Africa who worked for the pacification and unity of the African peoples and the world ”, the diplomat added.

On the other hand, Fátima Jardim stressed the commitment of president João Lourenço to the progress of the country.

According to her, Joao Lourenço has been following the example of Agostinho Neto in the way he views the most vulnerable people, as well as leading the reforms and programmes essential for sustainable development and progress in the country, at the same time that reaffirms the unity of Africa and the world.

Still, speaking about Agostinho Neto, the diplomat invited university professor Jean Leonard Touadi, Italo-Congolese (Congo Brazzaville), to address the theme “The Strategic Thinking of Agostinho Neto and the Liberation of Africa”.

The academic said that the political action of Agostinho Neto should not only be seen in the Angolan context, but also throughout Africa.