Coronavirus - Gambia: COVID-19 case update (17 September 2020)
Active cases: 1,415 New cases: 33 New tests: 144 Total confirmed: 3,473 Recovered: 1,951 (+100) Deaths: 107 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
