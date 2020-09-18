High Demand For Portable X-Ray Devices: Global Market To Grow At 5.3% CAGR To 2023

X-Ray Devices Market - By Product Type (Stationary X-Ray Devices, Mobile X-Ray Devices, Handheld X-Ray Devices), By Technology (Computed Radiography X-Ray Devices, Digital X-Ray Devices, Analog X-Ray Devices), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies -

The Business Research Company’s X-Ray Devices Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global X-ray devices market size is expected to grow from $12,628.1 million in 2019 to $15,507.6 million in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Fast growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies in the production of medical devices, rising number of patients with chronic diseases, and increasing healthcare investments.

The increasing awareness about the advantages of portable medical devices is expected to support the growth of the global X-ray devices market size during 2019-2023. The global access to online information about portable medical devices, in general, leads to an increase in awareness among the global population, and the industry will benefit from this growing internet penetration globally.

According to Cisco, global internet penetration will rise to 58% by 2021 compared to 44% in 2016. Social media platforms are also expected to aid portable X-ray devices manufacturing companies to promote their goods and services directly to the customers. Following the affordable and expanded access to the internet, social media platforms and online industry specific magazines and forums, consumers’ awareness about portable X-ray devices is expected to increase, thus benefitting the portable x-ray devices market going forward.

High demand for home healthcare and point of care diagnostics have led to the introduction of portable X-ray devices in the healthcare industry. Portable X-ray devices are gaining popularity as patients require medical care in their familiar surroundings. In case of home X-ray services, portable X-ray devices help elderly patients avoid cumbersome and potentially hazardous travel to hospitals. Portable X-ray devices can be folded into a small package during transportation.

In addition, these devices can be connected to a computer to view digitally generated images and send those images directly to the clinicians or doctors for further analysis. Portable X-ray devices help patients minimize the cost of treatment by avoiding traveling to hospitals and eliminating the use of X-ray films.

Hospitals and diagnostic service providers are increasingly using portable x-ray devices due to the convenience it offers. Portable diagnostic equipment is easy to use and offers mobility capabilities. This is steadily increasing adoption rates for emergency and intensive care units in hospitals and homecare organizations. This equipment allows faster interventions for acute events, and better monitoring. Major portable x-ray devices include Siemens Healthcare’s Mobilett mira max portable X-ray systems.

The x-ray devices market share is segmented by type of product into stationary x-ray devices, mobile x-ray devices, and handheld x-ray devices. By type of technology, the market is segmented into computed radiography X-ray devices, digital X-ray devices market, and analog X-ray devices.

The X-ray devices market is expected to be affected by rising privacy and security concerns relating to connected healthcare devices. Portable X-ray devices use wireless technology for data transmission, making these devices vulnerable to hacking, leading to a potential data breach. In 2018, a data breach at Florida-based Health First exposed the personal information of around 42,000 patients.

