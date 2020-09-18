American Union of Voters Asks, Will Trump Meet Our Terms?
Phoenix Congress 2020 PAC gains headway in recruiting swing voters with “Will Trump Meet Our Terms?” campaign.
MLK identified the triple evils of poverty, racism, and militarism more than 50 years ago, yet we still have high poverty rates, racial injustice, and endless wars. America can do better in 2020.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix Congress 2020 PAC has launched its “Will Trump meet our terms?” campaign on behalf of the American Union, voters who have pledged to support policy over politics. In its Open Letter to Donald Trump, Phoenix Congress 2020 lays out the American Union’s demands: end poverty, end mass incarceration, and end the endless wars. The American Union has pledged to reelect Donald Trump, delivering the block of swing voters that could decide the election, in exchange for meeting these terms.
— Brian Winters
The specific details are outlined in the Phoenix Congress’ Blueprint for a Better America, a legislative package that would enact popular policy that cuts across party lines and supports the success of the American public over the success of a political party. To receive the support of the American Union, Trump must sign the legislative package by October 30, 2020.
According to Brian Winters, founder of the Phoenix Congress and a former state legislator, "The three pillars of the Blueprint for a Better America enjoy wide support among Americans on both sides of the political divide." An Hill-HarrisX poll in August found 55% of Americans are now in support of universal basic income, which would bring an end to poverty in the world’s richest nation and ensure that no American child goes to bed hungry. The legislation would provide every American with an American Union job—an unconditional $300/week for every adult, and $100/week for children. This payment would recognize the work that Americans do every day and remind them of their duties as citizens. An American Union job also includes a public healthcare option and paid maternity leave.
71% of Americans want reduce the prison population, and 91% believe the criminal justice system needs reform, according to a 2017 ACLU poll. Despite the broad consensus, politicians have yet to take action. The Blueprint for a Better American would overhaul the criminal justice system by eliminating mandatory minimums, ending the war on drugs, and implementing sentence review after 10 years of incarceration. "The murder of George Floyd has made it clear that criminal justice reform is needed," Winters said. "We can cut through the partisan gridlock if we unite as voters with a clear set of demands."
The Phoenix Congress strongly supports President Donald Trump in his stated goal of “The endless wars must end.” Yet America is still entrenched in a multitude of expensive conflicts overseas. The Blueprint for a Better America will bring American soldiers home by reducing our military footprint across the world. The American Union also demands the immediate halt of arms sales to Saudi Arabia for its war in Yemen, the end of economic sanctions against civilian populations, and the closure of the Guantanamo Bay Military Prison.
The pillars of the Blueprint for a Better America are not divisive or radical, neither right or left. “These are policies that Americans support, and the package deal strikes reasonable compromises that can move America forward in 2020,” Winters said. The Phoenix Congress and the American Union are putting pressure on incumbents to take immediate action on meeting their terms with an ultimatum: Pass the legislative package by October 30th, 2020, or get voted out of office on November 3rd.
The Phoenix Congress’ latest open letter to Trump, An Invitation for America, asks all Americans, as well as 1,000+ Republicans and Democrats running for federal office, to pledge their support for the Blueprint for a Better America by participating in a 24-hour fast on October 15th. This shared sacrifice in the Gandhian tradition represents a personal commitment to voting for enacting the Blueprint. Based on the participation of candidates, the Phoenix Congress will develop a slate of endorsements for the American Union, rewarding those incumbents and candidates who will act to end poverty, mass incarceration, and the endless wars.
In its overall goal to unite American voters around popular policy and to abandon the partisan divide, the Phoenix Congress has been met with support from voters nationwide. The Phoenix Congress 2020 signage has appeared in over 15 US states, and thousands of voters are engaging with the PAC online, building an American Union of voters who support popular policy over unpopular candidates. When this union of swing voters grows large enough, it will have the power to break the partisan gridlock in Washington. The American Union aims to enlist five million swing voters to its cause before election day 2020.
"Martin Luther King Jr. identified the triple evils of poverty, racism, and militarism more than 50 years ago," Winters said. "Yet because of partisan bickering, we still have high poverty rates, racial injustice, and endless wars; they continue to cause suffering on a massive scale. America can do better in 2020, if Trump meets our terms.” Phoenix Congress 2020 invites voters from across the political spectrum to rise up together, overcome party politics, and enact real policies for a better America.
