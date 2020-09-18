Valneva Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer David Lawrence

/EIN News/ -- Saint-Herblain (France), September 18, 2020 – Valneva SE (“Valneva”), a specialty vaccine company focused on prevention of diseases with major unmet needs, today announced the retirement of its Chief Financial Officer, David Lawrence, at the end of 2020.

The Company has initiated a search process with a leading global recruitment agency to identify a new CFO, aiming for an on-boarding in the first quarter of 2021.

Until the end of the year, David will manage a handover process to ensure a smooth transition with Manfred Tiefenbacher, VP Finance, who will assume responsibility for all operational finance matters.

In addition, David has agreed to continue to support Valneva’s CEO in an advisory capacity in the early part of 2021.

Thomas Lingelbach, Chief Executive Officer of Valneva, said, “We would like to thank David for his great contributions to the Company and its strategic development over the past three years. He has played a pivotal role in building and executing the Company’s capital formation strategy and most recently in our global COVID-19 efforts including, in particular, the wonderful partnership with the UK government. We wish him well in his retirement.”

David Lawrence, Chief Financial Officer of Valneva, said, “The last three years with Valneva have been extremely exciting and rewarding. For personal reasons, I have decided to retire at the end of the year. I am handing over the CFO role with solid financials and with a great team. Valneva has tremendous prospects and I am looking forward to watching its future successes.”

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on prevention against diseases with major unmet needs. Valneva’s portfolio includes two commercial vaccines for travelers: IXIARO®/JESPECT® indicated for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® indicated for the prevention of cholera and, in some countries, prevention of diarrhea caused by ETEC. The Company has various vaccines in development including unique vaccines against Lyme disease, chikungunya and COVID-19. Valneva has operations in Austria, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and the US with over 500 employees. For more information, visit www.valneva.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

