How to Track the Latest Development of COVID-19 Vaccines

VulcanChem – Global Leading Supplier of Research Chemicals

VulcanChem has summarized a list of all available sources online where one can track the latest developments for COVID-19 (coronavirus; SARS-CoV-2).

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world is in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic. As many of VulcanChem’ s partners work together on the response - tracking the pandemic, advising on critical interventions, looking for effective cures , and distributing vital medical supplies to those in need--- they are racing to find a vaccine. Vaccines save millions of lives each year. Vaccines work by training and preparing the body’s natural defenses --- the immune system--- to recognize and fight off the viruses and bacteria they target. If the body is exposed to those disease-causing germs later, the body is immediately ready to destroy them, preventing illness.Vaccines typically require years of research and testing before reaching the public, but scientists are racing to produce a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine in a shorter time. Experimental vaccine candidates are created in the laboratory and tested in animals before moving into progressively larger human clinical trials. Here is a list of online sources where one can track the status of all the vaccines that have reached trials in humans, along with a selection of promising vaccines still being tested in cells or animals. Many of the sources contain an aggregation of publicly-available information from validated sources.