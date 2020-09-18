How to Track the Latest Development of COVID-19 Vaccines
VulcanChem has summarized a list of all available sources online where one can track the latest developments for COVID-19 (coronavirus; SARS-CoV-2).NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world is in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic. As many of VulcanChem’s partners work together on the response - tracking the pandemic, advising on critical interventions, looking for effective cures, and distributing vital medical supplies to those in need--- they are racing to find a vaccine. Vaccines save millions of lives each year. Vaccines work by training and preparing the body’s natural defenses --- the immune system--- to recognize and fight off the viruses and bacteria they target. If the body is exposed to those disease-causing germs later, the body is immediately ready to destroy them, preventing illness.
Vaccines typically require years of research and testing before reaching the public, but scientists are racing to produce a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine in a shorter time. Experimental vaccine candidates are created in the laboratory and tested in animals before moving into progressively larger human clinical trials.
Here is a list of online sources where one can track the status of all the vaccines that have reached trials in humans, along with a selection of promising vaccines still being tested in cells or animals. Many of the sources contain an aggregation of publicly-available information from validated sources.
